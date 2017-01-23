Angelina Jolie Has a New Fragrance Gig – and She’s Donating Her Entire Salary

Angelina Jolie’s pending divorce from Brad Pitt is not preventing her from moving on professionally. The 41-year-old actress, philanthropist and mother of six has a prominent new beauty gig as the face of luxury beauty brand Guerlain‘s new scent, Mon Guerlain, which launches in March.

But for Jolie, the partnership isn’t only about fragrance. A longtime humanitarian, Jolie serves as Special Envoy for the UN Refugee Agency, and she has made sure her partnership with Guerlain is just as charitable as it is beautiful. A Guerlain representative confirms to PeopleStyle that on top of being the face of the product, she’ll be donating her entire salary from the campaign to one of her own charities.

Before the brand partnered with Jolie, its last big face was Hilary Swank in 2007.

This marks Jolie’s first beauty campaign since she starred in ads for Shiseido in 2007, which were only released in Japan. She’s also fronted past fashion campaigns for Louis Vuitton and St. John, among others.

