Angela Kinsey Bought a Jacket From a Vending Machine — And Now It Has Its Own Instagram Account

If you’ve ever been in the airport and spotted a vending machine that housed not cold beverages but outerwear and thought, who really buys that? The answer is Angela Kinsey, who famously played awkward accountant Angela Martin on The Office.

And not only did she scoop up the lightweight plum puffer from one of Uniqlo‘s #UniqloToGo machines in a pinch, the $69.99 item has also garnered its own social media following. A fan created the account @angelasvendingmachinejacket a couple of ago, and the page already counts over 11,600 followers in just a few days.

The adventure of the jacket started when Kinsey, 46, posted an Instagram after purchasing the jacket from a vending machine on March 8th with the caption “Yasssss! Airport jacket vending machine! #itsthelittlethings”

She followed up with another post: “Airport jacket vending machine purchase…living my best life folks! And it fit!”

Ever since, Kinsey has sported the jacket throughout her day-to-day travels, and @angelasvendingmachinejacket is documenting all of its appearances on its feed.

The account posted a picture with the jacket by the sea with the caption, “Airport vending machine jacket meets ocean…. #vendingmachinejacket.” And another of Kinsey wearing it in her hair and makeup trailer. “Look at how adorable!!” the caption said.

Kinsey has been made aware of the account and is a fan, thanking the founder (who is also behind @pawnee.scranton) on Twitter and Instagram. “Omg… you guys my airport vending machine jacket has an Instagram!!… It cracked me up!! I guess my jacket and I need to go on some more adventures!”

Omg… you guys my airport vending machine jacket has an instagram!!! 😂 Thanks Charis aka… https://t.co/UznxvB7xAm — Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) March 22, 2018

Uniqlo currently has airport vending machines stocked with their Ultra Light Down Jackets and the brand’s famously warm Heattech tops set up in the Oakland and Houston airports, as well as in the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles and Queens Center Mall in New York.

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket

Of course, if you’re into the look, you could always buy it online at uniqlo.com — no vending machine required.