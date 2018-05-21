Angela Bassett, 59, Shows Off Her Toned Body in Black One-Piece: 'Everybody You Good?'

Angela Bassett‘s swimsuit collection is all set for summer. So are her abs.

The Black Panther star, 59, posted a photo to her Instagram Sunday, showing her toned body in a cut-out one piece black bathing suit. Her makeup-free skin glowed beneath a floppy black hat she wore to protect her skin from the sun.

“Hey Everybody you good? Cold & Rain makes me miss #paradise,” she captioned the sultry shot that shows off her toned physique.

Angela Bassett/Instagram

Bassett recently bared her abs of steel at the Los Angeles premiere of A Wrinkle in Time wearing a teal sequin vest teamed with matching sequin high-waisted trousers.

Angela Bassett Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Bassett’s stylist, Jennifer Austin, told PeopleStyle in March that Bassett wasn’t hesitant about showing her midriff. “Angela is a beautiful, smart, elegant and most importantly confident woman with a youthful spirit,” Austin shared. “She embodies those things at all times and she works hard to keep herself together, so every now and then we like show it off.”

She added, “With Angela I push the lines of what society thinks a women of a certain age should look and dress like. When I style my clients I dress them based on their personality, energy and spirit as well as their body type and what they realistically can pull off.”

Leading up to Black Panther filming, Bassett put in plenty of hard work to get her body into fit shape.

“I like to set up circuits. You do each movement for 30 seconds, then you take a break, get the heart rate down to get it right back up,” said trainer Corey Calliet, who predicted her body would be “10 times better” when he was done training her. “The reason why I like doing it so much is because it’s the fastest and the most effective way to burn fat.”