Angela Bassett, 59, Bares Abs on the Red Carpet: 'Every Now and Then We Like to Show It Off'

Angela Bassett has been on a red carpet style streak in 2018, stepping out in everything from bold prints to sexy sequins to fun fringe jumpsuits. So if there’s anyone who can pull off a sequin vest and flared-pant pairing, it’s the 59-year-old Black Panther actress who was a stand out on the A Wrinkle in Time red carpet Monday night.

Bassett arrived at the premiere in an abs-baring teal sequin vest teamed with matching sequin high-waisted trousers (both by Greta Constantine).

Bassett’s stylist, Jennifer Austin, tells PeopleStyle she chose the glittering ensemble because the invitation for the premiere requested that attendees wear the “colors of the cosmos.”

“I wanted Angela to wear something that would catch the light and shine like the stars in the night sky,” Austin says. “So when I found this look from Greta Constantine I knew it would be perfect! The teal, black and silver sequins danced and sparkled and created great movement and [captured] the feeling that I wanted for last night.”

Austin tells PeopleStyle that Bassett wasn’t hesitant about showing her midriff. “Angela is a beautiful, smart, elegant and most importantly confident women with a youthful spirit,” Austin shares. “She embodies those things at all times and she works hard to keep herself together so every now and then we like show it off.”

While just about anything would look killer on Bassett, Austin says there is a trick to nailing a midriff-baring outfit. “My fashion rule is that when you are going with less up top, go more on the bottom. This brings balance and will make the outfit look effortless instead of trying too hard,” she shared. “With Angela’s look the wide-leg high-waisted tuxedo pant was a perfect way to offset the crop vest.”

The more Bassett steps out in these boundary-pushing outfits, the more Austin is achieving her goal of changing the perception people have about dressing for certain ages.

“With Angela I push the lines of what society thinks a women of a certain age should look and dress like,” she explains. “When I style my clients I dress them based on their personality, energy and spirit as well as their body type and what they realistically can pull off.”