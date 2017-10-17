People

Our Affordable Obsession of the Day: The Cutest Denim Dress

We love any kind of denim – vintage, kick flares, cropped, skinny – you name it! But one of our favorite ways to wear our denim is in the form of a dress, which is exactly why we fell in love with this denim frill number from & Other Stories. Not only is it on major sale (it’s only $48!) but its high-neck, ruffle detail and delicately stitched embroidery are sure to take you from now through next spring in style. Try wearing it with your favorite velvet booties now and platform espadrilles come spring. Hurry, we have a feeling a denim dress this cute is going to be scooped up – and fast!

Buy It! & Other Stories Frill Denim Dress, $48 (orig. $95); stories.com