Amy Schumer and chef Chris Fischer’s secret wedding ceremony is not-so-secret anymore! Schumer just posted a series of photos from the big day, including pics of her dress, hair and makeup looks, so we’re breaking down each and every component, below.

The newlyweds tied the knot this past Tuesday in a sunny, oceanside ceremony in Malibu, California and Schumer’s whole wedding look reflected the location beautifully. The 36-year-old chose a traditional white wedding dress with spaghetti straps, lace bodice and full, tulle skirt with lace appliqués that was both elegant and appropriate for the relaxed vibe of the venue.

Amy Schumer/Instagram

And she styled her hair in a similarly laid-back way with beachy waves pulled into a low, woven pony. Her makeup was polished but equally understated, with lots of lashes and a pale pink lip.

Amy Schumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer/Instagram:

Guests at the ceremony included Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David and David Spade. Schumer shared one photo of Lawrence, who wore a pleated pink gown with her hair pulled into a low bun.

Lawrence’s dress was a similar shade of pink as the bridesmaids’ dresses, which featured floral embroidery with a ribbon tied at the waist and were accessorized with flower crowns.

Amy Schumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer/Instagram

The Tuesday wedding was a surprise to fans for more reasons than one – after all, the duo just officially announced their relationship status over the weekend when Schumer posted a photo of herself kissing Fischer at Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday party.

So who exactly is her new man? Fischer is a seasoned chef, award-winning cookbook author and the owner of his family’s Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard.