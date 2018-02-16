Amy Schumer's Wedding Hairstylist Says Doing Her Hair Was One of the 'Greatest Honors'

Amy Schumer shocked everyone when she revealed she secretly got married to chef Chris Fischer on Tuesday. Since the big announcement, more and more details about the comedian’s romantic day have surfaced, including the vision behind her romantic Monique Lhuillier gown and her wedding day hair.

Celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri, whose clients include Nina Dobrev, Kate Hudson, Julianne Hough, among other stars, was the mastermind behind Schumer’s effortless bridal hairstyle. Capri shared a photo smiling lovingly at the bride with makeup artist, Georgie Eisdell, who perfected Schumer’s polished beauty look.

Capri had nothing but extreme gratitude and love to share for being a part of Schumer’s special day. “To be asked to do someone’s hair for their wedding, is one of the greatest honors a hairstylist could be asked. ❤ Thank You @amyschumer for asking @georgieeisdell and I to be there on your special day,” she captioned the photo.

The beautiful hairstyle consisted of a low ponytail woven with soft beachy waves to add texture and frame her face. Leesa Evans, Schumer’s stylist, explained to PEOPLE that the glam team wanted the bride to feel most like herself in the final look, which is why they opted for a laidback hairstyle and understated makeup look, complete with lots of lashes and a pale pink lip.

The traditional white wedding dress by Monique Lhuillier, of course, also reflected this laid-back yet gorgeous theme. The 36-year-old fell in love with the first dress she tried on just four days before she said “I do.”

“It felt effortless and comfortable and that’s really what she wanted,” Evans told PEOPLE. “She wanted it to be easy, she wanted to feel like herself and she wanted to have a great time and a great experience while wearing it. She wore flats, she didn’t need to wear a bunch of undergarments and it was just so easy and it felt right. So we both kind of looked at each other and giggled and said, ‘Well, let’s just go with it. Why try any more?’ and that’s what we did.”

For accessories, Evans revealed that she only wore one: her wedding ring. “Amy has traditionally never loved wearing jewelry and the ring that Chris gave her is really the first piece of jewelry she will have worn for years and years,” Evans said. “And so it was so sweet that the first piece of jewelry she’s worn in so long is so special and beautiful.”

The beautiful look set the tone for the rest of the 36-year-old’s wedding to Fisher, where celebrity guests like Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jake Gyllenhaal were in attendance. “It was beautiful. It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole [time],” Lawrence said about the ceremony. “His vows were stunning. It’s when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn’t be happier for them.”

After the couple said their vows, Schumer changed into a dress she could dance in during the reception, which was a simple cream slip dress by The Row.

The party included so much dancing that Lawrence even suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction as a result. “Notice my shirt was accidentally undone the whole time,” Lawrence said. “In every wedding photo, all of my buttons were undone. It looks like I was like, ‘Oh, you thought this was going to be about you?’,” the actress joked.