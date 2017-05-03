It’s been quite a fashion-filled week for Amy Schumer!

The Snatched actress made a surprising return to the Met Gala Monday night after swearing off the fashion-filled event the year before, saying it “feels like punishment” since everyone’s “dressed up like a bunch of f—king a–holes.” But like most stars, Schumer couldn’t resist the gravitational pull toward the Met steps, wearing an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline gown by Zac Posen that even she admitted was beautiful.

“I may have threatened you to touch it,” Schumer told Stephen Colbert, who also attended Anna Wintour‘s iconic red carpet, Tuesday night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“It’s [was] like leather and armor at the same time,” Colbert responded.

Still, the comedian had something to complain about it. “I’ll tell you what, homegirl was sweating!” she said. “Why can’t we be comfortable at that thing?” And she wasn’t too pleased about the lack of booze flowing throughout the Metropolitan Museum of Art, either. “They close the bar so early,” Colbert said. “I know! What’s that about? I had to go home and black out on my own,” Schumer replied.

Post-Met Gala madness, Schumer kept her style streak going while out in N.Y.C. promoting her latest project, Snatched. First the star wore a belted black and pastel pink midi, then swapped it out for an olive green knee-length dress with a bowtie belt and she ended the night in a cape animal print mini at the premiere of her film. Schumer’s secret to pulling off so many looks in one day? Wear (and break in!) the same pair of strappy black sandals with each look!

The actress, who’s openly talked about facing body critics in the industry, recently posed in a plunging white swimsuit on the cover of InStyle looking better than ever.

“In every interview I’ve been doing to promote Snatched the journalists will be like, ‘So your body, what’s the plan?'” Schumer told Colbert. “I’m like, ‘Look, I am in a bathing suit in this movie. There’s nudity. I feel good about my body.’ I think other people need to work on how they feel. I’m good. But they talk to me like I need to be buttered to fit through a door.”

The 35-year-old star, who Colbert called a “fashionista” (her response: “What?!?”), still isn’t used to all of the free clothes designers and brands send her since breaking into the spotlight. “I didn’t have any money growing up so I’m still really grateful to get free stuff,” she said.

But one time this past winter, a Canada Goose jacket she received and wore came with some backlash from animal rights activists.

“I was psyched cause it was my favorite and it was free. I got photographed in it, [then] I was doing an event to promote my book and these picketers came in real yell-y,” Schumer told Colbert. “And they’re like, ‘Canada Goose is murdered!’ To make the hoods they kill coyotes. I was like, ‘If I made a list of the animals I care about more than coyotes, it would be a list of every animal.’ I don’t care. You can’t make somebody care about coyotes if they don’t!”

