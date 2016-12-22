Amy Schumer Started an Initiative to Help Women Stop Hating Clothing and Start Loving Themselves in It

Amy Schumer has long been unapologetically body positive. Which should come as no surprise given that this is the woman who not only brought us the pitch perfect boy band parody, “Girl You Don’t Need Makeup,” but also skewered women’s self-deprecating relationship with compliments, and flawlessly took on the bane of every woman’s existence–trying to find absolutely anything that fits while shopping. And now in a new interview with Barney’s blog The Window, the comedian and her longtime stylist Leesa Evans tackle the topic of body confidence yet again, opening up about the difficulties in learning to not only dress, but love your body in a world that tends to have a very narrow definition of what beauty looks like.

The pair first met when Schumer was at her wit’s end with trying to dress herself, Evans says, “I could tell you felt like things would never get better than they were.” The actress concurred, “If I had the option to be put under, like, dental surgery instead of a fitting, I would have taken it.” But all of that changed after their first fitting, Schumer says, “it was really emotional. I had never, ever known how to dress for my body—and I don’t want to say ‘body type,’ because it’s not about five specific types or anything…” her stylist interjects, “It’s about proportions. We all have out own individual shapes that make our own silhouette that gives us confidence…It’s all about the psychology of what makes each of us feel good. That’s where I began with that first fitting. What I wanted to accomplish that day was to show her how great it could be.”

But what changed Amy’s life even more than Evans is the realization of the life-changing magic of tailoring. She says, “I’d never had anything tailored in my life. I thought if something rode up in the crotch, I’d just pull it down all the time. It didn’t occur to me. Tailoring doesn’t have to be crazy-expensive either—it can be as simple as taking something in an inch at the waist. Leesa gave me the tools without pushing it down my throat. There are ways to dress for all of our different bodies, and we can accentuate the areas we feel confident about. These tools changed my entire feelings about both clothing and about myself.”

And Schumer came to realize it wasn’t just her who felt self-conscious about dressing her body, but even the first female Democratic Presidential candidate. She says, “It really is something that connects all of us. The first time I ever met Hillary Clinton, it was at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. One of my jokes had been that in L.A., my arms register as legs, and she mentioned to me afterward that she related to that joke. Someone in her position can feel the exact same way as a single mother returning to the work force—we all have these insecurities. Such a big part of my standup and my work is about wanting to make women feel connected, because we are. I wanted Leesa to transform my best friends and change their self image, and then I was like, Wait, why can’t we share this with everyone?”

And so Evans and the comedian started Stylefund, a fashion initiative meant to help all women in transitional stages of their life cultivate self-confidence and well being by teaching them the foundational lessons of great dressing. Schumer explains, “The change in how they see themselves affects how people’s family sees them, how their employers see them. It’s amazing see these women leave their excuses behind and get down to the reason why it worked instead of the reason that it didn’t.” Her stylist concludes, “I hope we all get to the place where clothing, while 100 percent necessary, becomes so effortless it can fall away from the forefront of our mind. Then, we can feel good and our actions are speaking louder than the clothing that we’re wearing.”

