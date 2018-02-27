Amy Schumer just gave fans a closer look at her beautiful diamond engagement ring and wedding band for the first time since marrying chef Chris Fischer nearly two weeks ago.

The comedian, 36, joined Chris Rock, Tracy Morgan and Leslie Jones courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors basketball game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C., where she showed off her diamond sparkler and simple band on her ring finger.

Schumer’s gorgeous engagement ring features a round-cut diamond set on a thin band with pavé set diamonds. As for her wedding band, Schumer opted for an ultra-thin gold ring.

Schumer recently admitted being called “wife” still feels like a “novelty” to her — and she can’t stop using her new title.

“I just have been really overusing it to a degree that’s insane. Like, when it’s completely uncalled for,” she joked on the SiriusXM show You Up with Nikki Glaser.

Schumer also explained why she and Fischer decided to tie the knot so early on in their relationship. “Part of the thing that’s good about us getting married so quickly is that we’re so in love,” she explained. “Every girl I know, if they get proposed to they’re like, ‘Oh now? Now that I can’t have kids!’ ”

Schumer and Fischer tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu the day before Valentine’s Day in front of about 80 people, including Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David and David Spade. The comedian shared photos from the event on her Instagram and simply captioned them, “Yup.”

The actress wore a a romantic lace-embellished Monique Lhuillier wedding dress for the intimate ceremony, which she quickly found thanks to the help of her longtime stylist Leesa Evans.

“It was kind of an amazing and effortless experience,” Evans told PeopleStyle about helping Schumer find a dress four days before the wedding. “Amy said, ‘Text me when you wake up, Chris and I want to get married.’ And then I called her when I woke up and she was like, ‘Let’s try on dresses today.’ It was literally that of spur of the moment.”

“It felt effortless and comfortable and that’s really what she wanted,” Evans told us about the gown, which happened to be the first (and only!) one the actress tried on.

“She wanted it to be easy, she wanted to feel like herself and she wanted to have a great time and a great experience while wearing it,” Schumer’s stylist continued. “She wore flats, she didn’t need to wear a bunch of undergarments and it was just so easy and it felt right. So we both kind of looked at each other and giggled and said, ‘Well, let’s just go with it. Why try any more?’ and that’s what we did.”