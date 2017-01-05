Amy Adams Wows in Marchesa as She Picks Up Best Actress Award at National Board of Review Gala

It’s the most wonderful (and stylish!) time of year: award season!

Amy Adams was dressed to the nines for the National Board of Review Gala at the Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on Wednesday evening.

The star, 42, donned a black lacy dress from Marchesa’s Pre-Fall 2017 collection that she accessorized with color-coordinated peep toe ankle strap pumps.

At the event, Adams accepted the Best Actress award for her sci-fi film Arrival, which was also hailed as one of the top films.

Belle. X The exquisite #amyadams wearing #pf17marchesa to the 2016 National Board Review Gala. Styled by @petraflannery. Shop the look @nordstrom! #marchesa @georginachapmanmarchesa @kerencraigmarchesa A photo posted by Marchesa (@marchesafashion) on Jan 4, 2017 at 5:47pm PST

Naomie Harris, who wore Brandon Maxwell, took home Best Supporting Actress for Moonlight, while Octavia Spencer‘s Hidden Figures won an award for Best Ensemble.

Manchester by the Sea was the big winner of the night with victories including Best Film and Best Original Screenplay. In addition, the film’s star Casey Affleck won Best Actor and Lucas Hedges was presented with the Breakthrough Performance by Greta Gerwig, who wore Prada.

Also at the National Board Review soiree was Maggie Gyllenhaal. The actress stepped out in a patterned dress from Marni’s Spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection before presenting Hell or High Water‘s Jeff Bridges with the Best Supporting Actor award.

Next stop is the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards airing on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.