Meet Logan! American Girl Announces Release of First-Ever Boy Character Doll

The beloved American Girl doll company has created its first-ever boy character — and his name is Logan Everett!

On Tuesday, the company announced the release of the doll, saying that customers have been requesting such a character for decades.

“Our first-ever, 18-inch boy doll,” an official said of the character in a Facebook video. “We are thrilled to bring him to life.”

Logan sports short, brown hair and is dressed in jeans and a button-down plaid top worn over a t-shirt.

The doll was created to complement the company’s Nashville musician character doll, Tenney Grant. Logan is billed as Tenney’s bandmate.

“He is Tenney’s bandmate and drummer and eventually they become friends in her stories,” the official said of the pair. “They’re not boyfriend and girlfriend. Tenney’s 10 and really she’s focused on her singing character.”

Both Tenney and Logan will be available on Thursday.

The news comes as the company faces backlash for its newest change to the beloved dolls: sewn-on underwear.

The company announced last week that the dolls will now have their underwear sewn on to their bodies rather than selling them separately. Many customers slammed the change, with many lamenting, “Why change something that didn’t need fixing?”

Parents Are Upset About American Girl Dolls’ New Underwear

Officials defended the decision, noting that American Girl would never “change our dolls without careful consideration.”

“Doll play is fueled by imagination and the new underwear design should not hamper a girl’s ability to create limitless play opportunities,” the company said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time the decades-old company has made waves in recent months.

Late last year, American Girl drew praise when it released its 2017 Girl of the Year doll, Gabriela McBride, an African-American character who has a stutter.