Get 50 Percent Off Everything at American Apparel Before It Closes

You may remember hearing about American Apparel’s difficulty over the past few years, stemming from (among other things) controversy with its ads and a lawsuit with its founder Dov Charney, who was accused of workplace sexual harassment. The company finally filed for bankruptcy back in 2015, was bought by Canadian company Gildan Activewear in January, and now the time has come for it to officially close up its online shop, after shuttering its brick-and-mortar locations across the country.

Everything on the site is marked at 50 percent off, which means now’s your very last chance to stock up on their bodysuits and crop tops — if you can find your size. The selection is pretty picked over, but we found a few items that still have a few sizes available! See some of our favorite picks below and don’t forget to use the code TAKE50 at checkout.

This denim dress is currently available in every single size. So drop what you’re doing and shop it right now!

Buy It! Denim “Tyler” dress, $79; americanapparel.com

Good news if you’re a size medium: You can wear these basic black bikini bottoms every single day this summer because they will match any bikini top you already own.

Buy It! Ruched Brazilian bikini bottom, $26; americanapparel.com

You can’t shop at American Apparel without picking up at least one bodysuit. So don’t forget one on your last trip!

Buy It! 2×2 Rib Luna top, $39; americanapparel.com

And finally, pick up this shiny bomber jacket. It’s a closet staple so you’ll always have something to remember American Apparel by.

Buy It! Metallic bomber, $79; americanapparel.com

What’s going in your shopping cart?