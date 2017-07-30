Amber Rose, Is That You? Star Looks Unrecognizable in Wavy Bob Wig

Amber Rose looked almost unrecognizable when she stepped out in a black wig on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old — known for her sexy blond buzzcut — rocked a new look when she attended R & B singer Paloma Ford’s birthday party at the Playhouse nightclub in Hollywood, California, on Saturday. Rose complimented the wavy bob with a black tank-top with a plunging neckline, coupled with black pants and open-toe heels.

Aside from her (temporary) new ‘do, Rose has also been opening up about another major change in her life — her blossoming romance with rapper 21 Savage.

“It’s pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “I’ve cried endlessly and been hurt a lot in my life, I’ve been abused, talked to like I wasn’t s—, been gaslighted and Slut shamed by men that I once loved and cared about. So I’m so thankful that God brought this amazing person in my life who genuinely has my back and is ready to ‘pull up’ to defend my honor by any means.”

“Maybe he’s just as broken as me and that’s why we’re perfect for each other,” she added. “But either way he’s not going anywhere and neither am I.”

RELATED VIDEO: Amber Rose Interview

Rose has also been making headlines for her interview with the Complex‘s “Everyday Struggle” talk show, where she opened up about her 2010 split from Kanye West.

“I see this a lot on the Internet: ‘Amber’s going to hurt him.’ I’ve been the one that’s been heartbroken. I have never cheated on any of my boyfriends,” Rose revealed. “I still have never said anything mean about Kanye. This is after six, seven years of constant bullying from him.”

In January 2016, Rose’s ex-husband Wiz Khalifa and their then-3-year-old son, Sebastian, were targeted by West during a Twitter rant. However, Rose and West eventually mended fences thanks to West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West. West also later publicly apologized to Khalifa and Rose.