Amber Rose Reveals Why She Photoshopped Her Tattoos from That NSFW Pantsless Photo on Instagram

Some celebrities feel comfortable openly talking about their grooming practices (we’re looking at you Khloé Kardashian). But one celebrity stopped talking and actually showed the world her pubic hair in a recent NSFW photo. In June Amber Rose shared a risqué, nearly-naked photo on Instagram before it promptly got taken down (it violated the social media platform’s no-nudity policy).

The picture was posted to promote her third annual SlutWalk that supports female empowerment, combats gender inequality and puts an end to victim-blaming. And to effectively get her point across, she made sure not to censor her pubic hair from the photo.

“I had them Photoshop out my tattoos to focus on the bush alone,” Rose told Refinery29 about the photo, which you can still find on Twitter. “I feel like as women, we always feel like we need to shave or wax — and if we don’t, then we’re considered unkempt or unclean or we’re gonna smell funny. I believe that it’s natural and we shouldn’t be ashamed of it.”

To get ready for the photo shoot, she says she didn’t do “anything crazy” when it came to grooming. “I just used some soap and some lotion. In that picture, it was just not fully wild and grown out at that time. When I finish getting washed in the shower, I use baby oil gel all over my body [including my bush].”

While she mostly received positive feedback, there was, naturally, some negative comments (one being from Piers Morgan) which she called out in her recent interview.

“People are very uncomfortable with the female body,” Rose said. “It’s OK to leak images onto the Internet and people are like, ‘Yeah, that’s so cool.’ But if you actually do it yourself and in a way that’s owning your own sexuality, it’s almost taboo.”

She continued: “I wanted to prove a point, and of course arguing with Piers Morgan, who is such a d—… That’s why I kept going back and forth with him. I posted a picture of Adam Levine with a woman grabbing his d— and balls, and Piers was like, ‘You know that’s different because that was for testicular cancer — so that’s okay.'”

Of course, Rose pointed out that she was also posting her photo for an important cause, but it didn’t change his mind. “Men feel like they can do whatever, and show their bodies off constantly, but we can’t — that’s bulls–t.”

While she identifies as a feminist, the current political atmosphere has her more determined than ever to bring women together.

“I feel like there are so many new feminists this year because of Trump,” Rose says. “There are a lot of people who suffer from [sexual violence] who didn’t even know what it was. That’s why I just keep pushing because I see it every day. I love women and I just want to help and keep fighting the fight for feminism.”

What do you think of her pantsless photo?