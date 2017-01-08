Shine On! Amber Heard Sparkles at Pre-Golden Globes Party

Amber Heard sparkled from head to toe at Saturday evening’s The Art of Elysium presents Stevie Wonder’s HEAVEN in L.A.

The actress, 30, donned a strapless gold beaded gown, which she paired with black heels. But that was not her only event — or ensemble — of the day.

Earlier on Saturday, the Justice League star — who is currently in an ongoing legal battle with ex, actor Johnny Depp — stepped out for W magazine’s It Girls Luncheon.

RELATED VIDEO: Johnny Depp Slams Amber Heard, Demands $100k For “Unnecessary” Legal Action

For her first event, Heard’s daytime look included a colorful, printed cutout dress.

And while there, she took a photo with fellow actresses, Westworld‘s Angela Sarafyan and Thandie Newton.

These mark Heard’s first public appearances since Depp requested for their divorce settlement to be reopened after they previously reached an agreement in August.

Before Christmas, Depp’s legal team filed new court documents demanding Heard pay him $100,000 toward his attorneys’ fees and costs after the actress filed the “entirely unnecessary” Request for Order earlier in the month.

