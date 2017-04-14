Pretty in Pink! Amber Heard Embraces the Rose Hair Trend

Add Amber Heard to the list of celebrities who’ve gone pink!

The 30-year-old actress was spotted running errands in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday — rocking a new light rose hair color.

Heard was last spotted at the fourth annual Unite4:Humanity gala on April 7, walking the red carpet at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel.

She was at the event to receive an award for her humanitarian work with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) — but had to leave before accepting the honor.

According to friends Cara Delevingne and iO Tillett Wright, who accepted the award on Heard’s behalf, the Justice League actress had left because of an emergency.

“Our dear friend Amber unfortunately suffered a bit of an emergency earlier this evening and she had to go,” Wright said, E! News reported. “And I want to also say that I’ve never seen Amber nervous and I’ve known her quite intimately for a long time. And she’s met pretty much everyone that you could be starstruck by. But [Somali-born Islam critic and former Dutch politician] Ayaan Hirsi Ali is as close to God as you could get for her, so to know that Ayaan was here and for her to have to leave anyway means that it was a very serious emergency. We both are hoping that she’s okay.”

Heard’s award came after she promised to donate her $7 million divorce settlement from ex-husband Johnny Depp to her two favorite charities — the ACLU, with a focus on battling violence against women, and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where she has volunteered for 10 years.

The Rum Diary costars became embroiled in a nasty court battle after the actress filed to end her 15-month marriage to Depp in May, with a restraining order that accused him of domestic abuse.

“As described in the restraining order and divorce settlement, money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully help those less able to defend themselves,” Heard told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

The actress added: “As reported in the media, the amount received in the divorce was $7 million and $7 million is being donated. This is over and above any funds that I have given away in the past and will continue to give away in the future.”