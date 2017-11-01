Heads Up: Amazon's Countdown to Black Friday Has Already Started

Amazon's Black Friday Countdown Deals

We're still eating our Halloween candy, but Amazon didn't waste any time moving on to Black Friday. So there's no need to wait for Thanksgiving to end to start doing your holiday shopping. Starting November 1, Amazon will consistently drop new deals leading up to the big day.

The only downside to Amazon's Countdown to Black Friday is you need to jump on these sales—like ASAP. Sadly, quantities are limited, and the special prices are only up on the website for a couple of hours at a time. But if you're a Prime member, you'll get to shop new deals 30 minutes earlier than everyone else.

You might as well start crossing things off of your holiday shopping list now because some of the deals are already selling out. Keep scrolling to find some of our favorite items—from electronics to toys—that are currently live in Amazon's Countdown to Black Friday section.