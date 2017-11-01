Style
Heads Up: Amazon's Countdown to Black Friday Has Already Started
Get a head start on your holiday shopping with Amazon’s Black Friday Countdown deals – starting now!
Amazon's Black Friday Countdown Deals
We're still eating our Halloween candy, but Amazon didn't waste any time moving on to Black Friday. So there's no need to wait for Thanksgiving to end to start doing your holiday shopping. Starting November 1, Amazon will consistently drop new deals leading up to the big day.
The only downside to Amazon's Countdown to Black Friday is you need to jump on these sales—like ASAP. Sadly, quantities are limited, and the special prices are only up on the website for a couple of hours at a time. But if you're a Prime member, you'll get to shop new deals 30 minutes earlier than everyone else.
You might as well start crossing things off of your holiday shopping list now because some of the deals are already selling out. Keep scrolling to find some of our favorite items—from electronics to toys—that are currently live in Amazon's Countdown to Black Friday section.
Dyson Ball Multifloor Upright Vacuum
Snag the holy grail of vacuums while it's on sale. The self-adjusting cleaner head is just one of the many features that will make doing chores actually fun.
TaoTronics Soundbar
Amplify the volume on your favorite TV show or song with this sleek, slim speaker. It uses both Bluetooth or wired technology to connect to your devices, and you can mount it on the wall or save a place for it on your entertainment console.
Berta 1875W Tourmaline Ionic Ceramic Hair Dryer
Create salon-worthy blowouts at home with this hair dryer, which features multiple speeds and heat settings.
AUKEY Ora iPhone Camera Lens
Turn your iPhone into a professional camera with help from this handy lens.
Felt Like Sharing Gray Felt Letter Board
Plan out your to-do list or leave an inspirational message behind on this neat felt letter board.
Kid O Go Car Early Learning Push & Pull Toy
Give a little one a fun toy that they can push, pull, and scoot around the house.
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot
Turn your average television set into a smart device and enjoy voice-controlled technology with this amazing duo.
