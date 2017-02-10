Amazon Plans to Take On Victoria’s Secret By Selling $10 Bras

After making moves on the auto parts industry, internet retailer Amazon.com is likely making some lingerie CEOs nervous.

According to people familiar with the matter as cited by the Wall Street Journal Friday, the tech giant plans to sell its own line of women’s intimate apparel on its U.S. website.

RELATED PHOTOS: Almost Show Time! Behind the Scenes with the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Squad

That will put the company in competition with PVH, which owns Calvin Klein, and L Brands, which owns Victoria’s Secret.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! How the Victoria’s Secret Angel Models Get In Shape

Amazon currently sells bras in Europe for under $10, under the label of Iris & Lilly, the Journal reported. Victoria’s Secret and Calvin Klein on the other hand sell bras for around $40.

What do you think about Amazon jumping into the bra market? Sound off in the comments below!