Amazon has removed children’s apparel and other products emblazoned with the slogan “Slavery Gets S— Done” from a third-party seller following backlash from customers and anti-slavery organizations.

Seller Styleart offered a line of clothing, mugs, baby bibs, and tote bags featuring the phrase with an image of pyramids in the background. Some of the products were modeled by children and infants.

“All Marketplace sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who don’t will be subject to action including potential removal of their account,” an Amazon spokesperson told Reuters. “The products in question are no longer available.”

Amazon’s policy on offensive products prohibits “products that promote or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual, or religious intolerance or promote organizations with such views.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for further comment.

.@amazon how lovely is this? A little white boy with a highly insensitive and ignorant ‘Slavery Gets Shit Done’ bib on. Hmm.. did they pick the cotton right amazon? Or no? Gotta love 2018, what a great start. #Amazon #BOYCOTTAMAZON pic.twitter.com/DKKLFH4JKJ — Grace Croft (@Queen___Grace) January 19, 2018

What in the hell is this? Slavery gets sh*t done?? Guess I'm cancelling my Amazon Prime subscription now. Damn it all to hell! https://t.co/M4Rf2QFDK2 pic.twitter.com/V1lovMXCn9 — Elisheba Yochanan (@elleyochanan) January 22, 2018

If one thing is going to banjax @amazon it's their lack of curation; it's a huge free-for-all. At best the Fire stick has one bazillion pony punter apps, and at worst they sell t-shirts like this. Eugh. https://t.co/g8gbpUwM4l — Edie Mullen (@ediemullen) January 17, 2018

Customers threatened to cancel their subscriptions to the popular shopping site after discovering the products.

“How lovely is this? A little white boy with a highly insensitive and ignorant ‘Slavery Gets Sh-t Done’ bib on,” one Twitter user wrote. “Hmm.. did they pick the cotton right amazon? Or no? Gotta love 2018, what a great start.”

Charities and organizations have also denounced the racist designs.

“If it is meant to be funny, it fails miserably,” Jakub Sobik of Anti-Slavery International told Reuters. David Westlake, chief executive International Justice Mission UK, added, “Children the same age as those modeling the T-shirts will be forced to work long hours for no pay in desperate conditions where starvation, beatings and sleep deprivation are common.”

Absolutely shocking t-shirts! – "Amazon under fire for selling 'Slavery makes sh*t happen' t-shirts for kids". Come on @amazon, you should do better to control what you sell

https://t.co/BkJc8fNdFG — Anti-Slavery International (@Anti_Slavery) January 22, 2018

The controversy comes just weeks after H&M received criticism of being racially insensitive for an ad featuring a black child wearing a sweatshirt with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle” written across the front.

The brand’s campaign star and collaborator, The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye), announced on Twitter that he will no longer be working with the company. Rapper G-Eazy, whose H&M collection was announced last month and set for a March 1 release, also ended his partnership with H&M.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

H&M created a position to oversee diversity initiatives and addressed the backlash in a statement, writing, “We understand that many people are upset about the image. We, who work at H&M, can only agree. We are deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print. Therefore, we have not only removed the image from our channels, but also the garment from our product offering globally. It is obvious that our routines have not been followed properly. This is without any doubt. We will thoroughly investigate why this happened to prevent this type of mistake from happening again.”