5 Things to Buy from Amazon's Private Fashion Brand, The Fix

If you love shopping at Amazon, get excited because the one-stop-shop online megastore just launched its new in-house brand of accessories — and we’re already obsessed. Insert: The Fix — a line of covetable shoes and handbags that’s as affordable as it is cute. Complete with on trend styles, such as satin sandals and leather bucket bags and classics like suede pumps and top handle satchels, The Fix is for the trend-loving shopper. To buy pieces from the line, you have to be an Amazon Prime member, but don’t stress if you’re not one already – there’s still time to join (because who doesn’t love 2 day shipping?).

Scroll down to see 5 of our favorite picks and get shopping.

Buy It! Brystal Frayed Sandal, $69; amazon.com

Buy It! Mckenzie Bucket Bag, $119; amazon.com

Buy It! Jenkins Mules, $85; amazon.com

Buy It! The Hampton Crossbody Bag, $99; amazon.com

Buy It! Foley Tassel Slides, $75; amazon.com

Which new styles are your favorite from The Fix? Comment below and let us know!