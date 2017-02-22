Attention shoppers: Big things are happening on Amazon today. For one-day-only, the shopping site (which rarely offers discount codes) is giving customers $8.62 off any purchase of $50 or more with the code “BIGTHANKS” at checkout. Once your excitement settles, you’re probably wondering why the site is offering a weirdly specific amount of $8.62 (we know we were!). It actually reflects Amazon’s record-high 86.27 ranking by the Harris Poll of Corporate Reputation. Which really just means it’s time to get your credit cards out!

To get you started, we picked out five great transitional pieces that you can wear now through spring to give your wardrobe a fun mid-season boost. Plus, all the pieces are more than $50 so you don’t miss out on that extra savings!

Shirt

The high neckline of this cropped knit is great to layer under a cozy sweater now or pair with a cropped jean come spring.

Buy It! French Connection women’s Marin Ottoman jersey top, $88; amazon.com

Earrings

The best way to liven up the sweaters and dresses you’ve been living in all winter, is by adding a show-stopping accessory like these fancy drop earrings.

Buy It! Kate Spade New York crystal AB drop earrings, $64; amazon.com

Shoes

Start breaking in your mules now, because they’re going to be the number one shoe for spring.

Buy It! Nine West women’s Alibelle patent mule, $79; amazon.com

Bag

You’re going to start to see guitar-strap bags everywhere, so get ahead of the trend by picking one up now.

Buy It! Steve Madden swiss cross body handbag, $88; amazon.com

Dress

Wear this dress with over-the-knee boots now, until it’s warm enough to swap for sandals.

Buy It! Somedays Lovin women’s Dierdre floral print midi dress, $109; amazon.com

What are you buying today?