Here Are the Exact Products to Get Amal Clooney’s Red Carpet Look from the Venice Film Festival

Those looking to mimic Amal Clooney‘s jaw-dropping red carpet look from the premiere of husband George Clooney’s new movie Suburbicon at Saturday’s Venice Film Festival are in luck.

Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury — who helped the 39-year-old human rights lawyer get ready for the premiere (her first public appearance since giving birth to twins Alexander and Ella on June 6) spilled all her secrets on Instagram.

She knows what she’s doing, too. After all, Tilbury did Amal’s makeup for her 2014 nuptials to Clooney, which were also in Venice.

While Amal’s a stunning lilac Versace gown, drop pearl earrings, and perfectly curled faux bob by hairstylist Rod Ortega surely turned heads, it was her crisp makeup and bold red lip that really gave the new mom the perfect Old Hollywood feel.

To get the look, Tilbury tapped into her own makeup and skincare product line — specifically, the aptly-titled Hollywood collection.

Here were all the products she used:

Saturday’s red carpet appearance was special for George. Not only did he direct Suburbicon, but he also co-produced and co-wrote alongside his longtime collaborators the Coen brothers.

Amal looked to be proud of her husband, smiling and holding his hand on the carpet.

Ahead of the premiere, the couple stepped out for dinner with Suburbicon star Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barros at Ristorante Da Ivo. On Friday, George made a picture-perfect entrance at the festival, arriving in a boat (sans Amal) and posing for a photo call for his new film.

And though Tilbury has been working for Amal this trip, she seemed to have fun getting the star all glam.

“So much fun getting the mesmerizing #AmalClooney ready for the red carpet for the #Suburbicon premiere, written, produced and directed by the incredibly talented #GeorgeClooney,” she wrote on Instagram Saturday.