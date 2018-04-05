Amal Clooney is back in the classroom — and while she’s lecturing about law inside Columbia University, there’s one other lesson she’s teaching on the streets of N.Y.C.: how to put together a power outfit in the world of business.

The 40-year-old international human rights attorney, who gave birth to twins with George Clooney back in June, is making her return to teaching at Columbia University. The ivy league school announced her return late last month, when it shared that she’d be holding a spot as a visiting professor of law and senior fellow with the Human Rights Institute in the Spring. And in true Amal fashion, she’s doing so with all of her high-fashion, sartorial style in tact.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News

Case in point: Clooney stepped out on her way to Columbia on Thursday, dressed in a shiny tan trench coat, a black top and plaid wide-leg trousers. And proving she’s a major fan of a power trench, she sported the jacket style earlier in the week as well, wearing a green Michael Kors trench, a black top, white skirt and $750 black slingback heels by Petar Petrov, which she paired with a black business-style Dior handbag.

BACKGRID

She was out and about on Friday as well, wearing a matching beige tweed Chanel jacket and skirt outfit, a white Roger Vivier handbag and tan Jimmy Choo pumps.

RELATED PHOTOS: Amal Clooney’s Street Style: Every Can’t-Miss Outfit

And earlier last week, she sported yet another trench coat — this one a black and tan number by Alexander Wang — which Cardi B also wore recently.

Splash News

The British-Lebanese lawyer, whose colleague said “students love,” shared her excitement for teaching in a statement from Columbia.

“I am delighted to return to Columbia Law School as a visiting professor and to co-teach the Human Rights course with Professor Sarah Cleveland once again,” Clooney said. “This is a time when the importance of human rights and the power of young people as agents of social change have never been clearer. I look forward to meeting the next generation of legal thinkers and human rights leaders on campus this spring.”