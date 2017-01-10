Amal Clooney Rewears Flirty Floral Shift for Night Out with George Clooney

For years we’ve been chronicling human rights lawyer Amal Clooney’s greatest sartorial hits. There’s never been a bold print, floral scheme or quirky cut she’s been afraid to experiment with, but last night she definitely thought one look was worth another spin on the red carpet, re-wearing a floral-print sheath dress!

She attended the premiere of the Netflix documentary White Helmets in London alongside husband George Clooney wearing a floral-embroidered cap-sleeve Dolce & Gabbana dress. We all know how “groundbreaking” florals are for spring (cue Miranda Priestly) but leave it to Amal to actually make them groundbreaking (and stylish!) for winter. The key was pairing it with interesting textured tights and sleek black ankle booties.

She last wore the dress in October 2015 on a date night with George in London, but because she paired it with $1,195 thigh-high stocking boots (also by Dolce & Gabbana) and a bright fire engine red swing coat, we don’t blame you if you didn’t notice the shift the first time around.

The couple was on-hand Monday night to support the documentary which chronicles the work of volunteers who helped save civilians during the daily airstrikes on Syria. At the reception following the screening George thanked the filmmakers for their work. “The reality is that bad things happen when the lights have been turned off. That’s what the bad guys want,” George said. “You have to have the lights on, and show what this really is, and show that these are human beings and not names and statistics. They are living and surviving and caring for one another. What you are doing is spectacular. Thank you for this.”

