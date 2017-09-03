Amal Clooney Rocks One-Shoulder Vintage Dress in Venice — See Her Post-Premiere Look!

Amal Clooney is on a serious style streak.

On Saturday, the human-rights lawyer wife, 39, and her husband George Clooney, 56, made their first public event appearance since the June birth of their twins, Alexander and Ella, stepping out in Venice for the red carpet premiere for the crime comedy Suburbicon, which George directed, co-produced and co-wrote alongside his longtime collaborators the Coen brothers.

Of course, Amal stole the show in a stunning lilac Versace gown — but her after-party look was just as eye-catching. Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, who has been responsible for Amal’s glam on the trip, took to Instagram to share a photo of Amal’s post-premiere look: a tiered, brightly-colored one-shoulder minidress and metallic pumps.

“Congratulations to writer, producer, director #georgeclooney and writer, producer #grantheslov on the incredible #Suburbicon — an amazing film that had us all gripped from beginning to end,” gushed Tilbury. “A visual feast with stunning performances by #mattdamon and #juliannemoore — a must see!!!”

As it turns out, Amal’s latest look is actually vintage — fine vintage clothing line William Vintage took to Instagram to share an original photo of the gown. The dazzling, haute couture chiffon dress was designed by Madame Grès, a leading French couturier, in 1967.

