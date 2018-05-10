Amal Clooney Was Worried Her Met Gala Dress Would Rip So She Changed in the Gift Shop

Almost every single Met Gala attendee changed out of their opulent red carpet gowns and into something a little more casual to hit up the afterparties, but one star decided to make a quick change swap before the gala even started! Amal Clooney walked the carpet in a metallic floral-print corset and pants combo featuring a dramatically long train and quickly swapped into another number before the gala began.

In an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief and host of the Costume Institute’s benefit Anna Wintour spilled all the details on her co-host for the evening’s quick change.

“She wore this incredible dress on the red carpet that was designed by young British designer called Richard Quinn,” Winour said about Clooney’s show-stopping first look. “But it was made of tin foil so she was a little bit concerned it might rip during the evening so she went into the gift shop and she changed into this extraordinary Tom Ford dress that’s designed to look like stain glass.”

Throughout the interview, Wintour also revealed some amazing details about what really goes on inside fashion’s biggest night.

People Were Unhappy with the Seating Chart

Wintour said she was still recovering from the event because of the backlash that’s inevitable from unhappy guests. She revealed that she spent time this week “wondering who’s upset about where they sat and what went wrong and what went right.” She confirmed that there have been “in depth discussions” about the seating chart, which she controls every year.

Wintour’s Favorite Outfit of the Night Will Surprise You

While she loved Rihanna’s papal outfit and Madonna’s Jean Paul Gautier ensemble, her absolute favorite fashion moment of the night will definitely surprise you. “My very favorite was Father James Martin. He’s a Jesuit priest who was advising us on the exhibition and he came in his appropriate robes and apparently all night people were coming up to him saying, ‘I really like the fact that you came as a sexy priest. You look so authentic.’ So that was my favorite.”

She Was Disappointed with One Guest’s Choice in Outfit

While the theme, “Heavenly Bodies and the Catholic Imagination” had the potential to be highly controversial, Wintour said she hasn’t received any backlash for the Catholic iconography worn by stars on the carpet.

“We worked very closely with the Vatican through the whole process and Cardinal Dolan was one of our guests of honor at the dinner. Although he disappointed me. He promised me he was going to wear his red cape and he left that at home, and he didn’t think he got enough to eat either apparently.”

She Supported Scarlett Johansson’s Decision to Wear Marchesa

I totally agree with it,” she said about Johansson’s choice to wear Marchesa, whose co-founder, Georgina Chapman, is the estranged wife of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. “I mean, Georgina is a brilliant designer and I don’t think that she should be blamed for her husband’s behavior and I think it was a great gesture of support on Scarlett’s part to wear a beautiful dress like that on such a public occasion.”

Chapman just talked publicly about her estrangement from her husband for the first time in Vogue‘s June issue. She said she “never” knew of her husband’s alleged behavior (60 women accused him of sexual misconduct) saying she was “terribly naive” to what as going on.