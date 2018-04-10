Amal Clooney is held in high regard for her accomplishments as an international human rights attorney. She also celebrated for her chic fashion choices. And the working mom of two is proud of both. But there’s one accessory in her wardrobe that took some getting used to: the traditional horsehair wig required for her barrister position.

“You get it when you’re a really junior lawyer making no money. You walk out having spent $1,000 on something that’s going to make you look really bad — especially if you’re a brunette,” Clooney, 40, tells Vogue for the magazine’s May cover story.

Clooney gave Vogue a glimpse into her life with husband George Clooney, 56, and twins Alexander and Ella – born in June 2017 — along with some impressive insight on her law career.

“I cared more about the outcome of those [pro bono] cases than my paid cases,” she says of what inspired her to get into human rights law. “And that made me think, ‘Well, why am I not doing more of that kind of work?’”

She’s also emerged as a sartorial style icon (she’s even a co-chair at this year’s Met Gala in May) and believes there’s no reason why a lawyer can’t have fun with fashion too.

“I hate the idea that you somehow, as a human being, have to be put in a box,” Clooney says. “There’s no reason why lawyers can’t be fun—or actresses can’t be serious.”

Most recently, Clooney’s returning to the classroom at N.Y.C.’s Columbia University to teach a human rights law course. “I am delighted to return to Columbia Law School as a visiting professor and to co-teach the Human Rights course with Professor Sarah Cleveland once again,” Clooney told Vogue.

“This is a time when the importance of human rights and the power of young people as agents of social change have never been clearer,” she added. “I look forward to meeting the next generation of legal thinkers and human rights leaders on campus this spring.”

She’s also taking on a case of two jailed Reuters journalists who have been jailed in Myanmar since December and accused of violating the country’s Official Secrets Act.

This joins Clooney’s slate of impressive cases, including continuing to push for prosecution of ISIS sex crimes and defending Irish prisoners who were mistreated by the country.