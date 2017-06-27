Sometimes it really pays to have a professional fashion designer in the family. Particularly when it comes to figuring out what you’re going to wear for your big day, having a man like Tommy Hilfiger as your dad really pays off as his daughter Aly Hilfiger demonstrated over the weekend, tying the knot with her longtime partner and father to her daughter, Steve Hash.

The couple got engaged in July of last year when Hash proposed during a trip to Paris with a ring of his own design after dating for six years. A month after the engagement, Aly told People, “I was so surprised and overwhelmed with happiness and excitement. We are having fun planning a lovely wedding at our family’s home in Connecticut.” Clearly, however, their nuptial plans changed between then and now as the pair actually wound up hosting their wedding in Mustique, a small, private island that is a part of the Grenadines, a chain of islands in the West Indies.

Nothing like marrying your best friend and soul mate… I am so excited!!!!!!! Thanks for being our moment capturer @will_art_advisory 😘 A post shared by Ally Hilfiger (@allyhilfiger) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

While Aly has yet to post a photo from the wedding, she did post a shot of herself with her fiancé prior to the ceremony, writing in the caption, “Nothing like marrying your best friend and soul mate… I am so excited!!!!!!!” But since she’s probably busy enjoying newlywed life, her family took care of all the posting for her, sharing shots of the ceremony and her gorgeous gown custom designed by her father on their own social media accounts.

So happy for my daughter Ally's wedding to @Steve hash. Photo credit @Eshander A post shared by Tommy Hilfiger (@thomasjhilfiger) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Tommy Hilfiger shared a shot of the moment he walked his daughter down the beach turned aisle, writing, “So happy for my daughter Ally’s wedding to Steve Hash,” with his wife Dee Ocleppo sharing the same moment on her own account, adding, “A very proud Dad and a glowing bride.”

#magicalmoment A post shared by Dee Ocleppo (@mrshilfiger) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

For the dress he designed for his daughter, Tommy opted to keep the gown itself super simple, sticking with just a V-neck white silk slip, and adding a whole lot of drama thanks to a sheer, hooded cape with all-over white floral embroidery that turned a deep shade of royal blue along the hem. Hash also opted for all white in the form of a slim cut linen suit, and their daughter Harley served as flower girl in a little white shift that matched her mother’s wedding dress embroidery.

Happy Father and StepMother….. 1 wedding down✔️…..only 6 more to go! 😎 A post shared by Dee Ocleppo (@mrshilfiger) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

The step-mother and father of the bride also looked glamorous, with Dee wearing a white ruffled, one-shoulder bandeau top and high-waisted skirt with ruffled hem and Tommy wearing a tan linen suit with a white Panama hat and monogrammed loafers.

Dancing at the edge of the world. We haven't stopped celebrating, thanks in no small part to @skrillex for curating the perfect music all week long. #mustique #dance #grateful A post shared by Anne Thornton (@anne_thornton) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

If all of that isn’t glamorous enough for your tastes, the bride also walked down the aisle to the dulcet tones of The Rolling Stone’s Ronnie Wood and guests danced all week-long to tunes hand-curated by Skrillex. Not too shabby for a ceremony already set in a total tropical paradise.

