Aly and AJ Michalka are tight knit sisters and best friends, so it’s no surprise that the two partake in quintessential sister behavior: stealing pieces from each other’s closets.

“We’re actually at my house in Los Angeles,” AJ said when she gave PEOPLE a peek inside her closet with Aly by her side; after all, “a lot of pieces that are mine are actually here,” Aly pointed out. “This is actually going to unleash a lot of sister turmoil!” AJ said.

The super-close sisters sifted through tons of pieces in AJ’s jam-packed closet and uncovered plenty of items that were actually Aly’s — which she quickly snatched to take back home for herself.

“Oh hey, this is one of my favorites. Hey, what are these doing in here?” Aly said as she pulled out two dresses. One was a vibrant red patterned Realisation Par dress which the star described as “super California and summery.”

Besides snatching pieces from each other’s closets, Aly and AJ admit sometimes they actually purchase items of clothing together and share it equally, like a chic Proenza Schouler bomber neither sister could resist.

“This bomber is great. We both share this,” AJ explained. “We’re obsessed. We just bought this and said, ‘Yeah, it’s a small little fortune but so worth it.'”

When it comes to jewelry, the sisters also seem to have a similar taste.

“We have a lot of jewelry from Lucy Folk. She just has really cool stuff. She has a bunch of crocheted pieces that are really neat and interesting,” Aly said.

Another favorite jewelry designer: Alison Lou, who sent the two a set of initial earrings they wear to spell out their own names when worn on one ear. “How are amazing are these? It says ‘AJ,'” Aly said. “She only has two piercings and I have three which works perfect for ‘ALY.'”

But there’s one piece of jewelry in AJ’s collection that stands out among the rest for an extra sentimental reason.

“This is really special,”AJ said as she held up a charm bracelet the late actress Farrah Fawcett gave her. “When I worked with Farrah Fawcett on [the TV series] The Guardian she played my grandmother and she made me this before she passed.”