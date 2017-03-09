Allison Williams and Katy Perry Prove They Have BFF Telepathy by Going Blonde on the Same Day: ‘We Just Couldn’t Believe It!’

Sometimes your BFF just gets you.

Best friends Allison Williams and Katy Perry both went blonde recently—and, as Williams explains, they “weirdly” ditched their brunette locks at the exact same time.

“We just couldn’t believe it,” Williams, 28, tells PeopleStyle at the Keds x R29 Be Bold For Change Panel celebrating International Women’s Day in New York City. “We weirdly ended up going blonde on the same day. I was texting her, and I was like, ‘I’m going to be blonde next time I see you.’ And she was like, ‘Me too!’ It was hilarious.”

So, what does she think of the musician’s new platinum pixie?

“I’m obsessed with it,” says the Girls star, who is also the brand ambassador for Keds. “It’s really cool. She’s so beautiful so she can pull it off. That’s a hard haircut to pull off for most people. But when she sent me the inspo photo of Michelle Williams, I was like, ‘You can do that, you can fully do that.’ And she’s always wanted to. So, why not?”

As for Williams, she’s still adjusting to her new hue, joking that she’s really “stressed about it” because it takes a lot of upkeep.

“Not only do I have a satin pillowcase, I have a satin eye mask so the back of my eye mask doesn’t pull on my hair,” she told Kelly Ripa on Live With Kelly, adding, “and I sleep in, like, a bonnet. It’s very cute, my divorce is imminent.”