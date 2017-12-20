Allison Williams has returned to her brunette roots.

The Get Out star, 29, announced her hair transformation on Instagram Tuesday with a selfie, writing, “Back to my roots. Blonde was fun, but I’ve got to say that I’m happy to be back.”

In February, Williams took the plunge and debuted her freshly dyed platinum blonde hair on the cover of Allure, on the same day as her best friend, Katy Perry.

And the actress’ icy blonde hue quickly became been a topic of conversation she couldn’t get away from, for better or for worse. “I’m obsessed with it and stressed about it,” the Girls alum told PEOPLE not long after the brunette-to-blonde switch.

One thing Williams may be happy about no longer dealing with is the upkeep.

“Not only do I have a satin pillowcase, I have a satin eye mask so the back of my eye mask doesn’t pull on my hair,” she said to Kelly Ripa on Live With Kelly in February, adding, “and I sleep in, like, a bonnet. It’s very cute, my divorce is imminent.”

In addition, the question people just couldn’t stop asking her: Do blondes really have more fun?

“I finally realized that when people [ask if blondes have more fun], they are hoping that I am more fun than I used to be, especially my friends and family, who are now like, ‘So are you a [personality] type B? Are you more chill and relaxed than you used to be?’ she said in a podcast with Vanity Fair. “You definitely get more attention. It’s so stupid.”

In March, Williams joked about getting harassed by friends and family about “being more fun” as a blonde on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“They’re asking it because they’re hoping I’m more fun now,” she said. “That’s definitely why. Even my friends and family are like, ‘Are you having more fun? Is this going to be a more enjoyable relationship for us? Are you also more fun?’ And the answer is no.”