Allison Janney Wears Diamond Ring on That Finger at Emmy Awards - Is She Engaged?

Allison Janney had an enormous diamond ring on that finger at Sunday’s Emmy Awards.

The Mom star, 57, sparked engagement rumors when she posed on the red carpet with a Lorraine Schwartz sparkler on her left ring finger.

Janney and boyfriend Philip Joncas, who was not in attendance at this year’s show, made their relationship status known at the 2015 Emmy Awards, attended the star-studded ceremony together.

Before the Emmys, Janney’s stylist, Sarpreet Gill, shared the actress’ accessories to show off the diamond ring as well as a pair of satin nude Jimmy Choo heels and Sophia Webster clutch.

Emmys sneak peak on Allison Janney's look ✨💎 A post shared by Sarpreet Gill (@preesochic) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

Could it be an engagement ring? Probably not. The fabulous Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring was most likely selected Janney’s stylist to go with her Tony Ward lace gown.

PEOPLE was not able to immediately reach Janney’s stylist for comment.

Janney was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, and she and Mom costar Anna Faris presented the outstanding variety sketch series to Saturday Night Live.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.