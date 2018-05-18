It didn’t take much time for Drew Scott‘s new wife, Linda Phan, to find the perfect wedding dress.

“It was love at first sight — the color, the intricate floral details on the bodice and sleeves, and the simple elegance of the silk… were so perfect. As soon as I tried it on, I could already imagine the whimsy and magic of our wedding day,” Phan exclusively told PEOPLE about the Claire Pettibone gown, which she wore for her Italian nuptials to the Property Brothers star on Saturday.

The design strays from the idea of a traditional white wedding gown, and instead features multicolor beaded silk flowers all over the bodice with lace and hand-beaded pearls, beads and stones along the waist. She accessorized the look for the ceremony with earrings by Simon G., while the Property Brothers star and his groomsmen wore traditional Irish kilts by Claymore Imports.

The second Phan walked down the aisle in the colorful gown, friends and family couldn’t contain their emotions.

“I’m choking up just thinking about Linda in her dress walking down the aisle,” her sister and bridesmaid, April Phan, told PEOPLE. “She looked so beautiful, stunning. It was a fairytale dream come true. Her sweet sweet smile melted everyone’s hearts.”

And her husband agreed. Of their first look, which took place on the rooftop of La Piazza del Borgo where the ceremony and reception were held, he said, “I was up there waiting overlooking the water and she tapped me on the shoulder. It was the most beautiful first moment ever. Her dress absolutely stunning. It wasn’t the traditional white, it has this beautiful flow to it, I absolutely loved it.”

Phan added, “One hour before the ceremony I finally started getting nervous because we did the first look and I was picturing the wedding. This was really special because we had been here all week with everyone and wanted just a moment to ourselves which we rarely ever get.”

When it came to Phan’s reception look, she decided to switch into another lace ivory dress by Claire Pettibone that was easy to dance in and Scott put on a custom tuxedo by GotStyle.

“We are still floating on clouds… today couldn’t have been more magical,” the couple exclusively told PEOPLE. “Surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place was unreal. We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?”

Property Brothers: Linda & Drew Say I Do premieres June 2 at 9/8c on TLC