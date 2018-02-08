Gal Gadot completely transformed and modernized the classic Wonder Woman character in her 2017 film, and Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander is about to do the same with a beloved video game heroine.

This year she’s starring as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider, a reboot of the 2001 film starring Angelina Jolie and the iconic video game star from the 1990s. But instead of representing Croft’s body type from the original video games (tiny waist, enlarged bust, skin-baring outfits), Vikander’s new take on the role features sensible clothing (cargo pants and stomach-concealing shirts) and only includes one old-school item, a padded bra.

“What little I have I kind of pushed up,” she told Vogue, explaining that it helped her get into character.

The Late Late Show with James Corden/Youtube

Dominic West, who plays Vikander’s father in the film, revealed to the magazine that this film adaptation includes, “Less boobs, more fighting.”

Ilze Kitshoff

In fact, Vikander was so disciplined about getting into shape for the fight scenes, she trained by doing workouts of weight training, MMA fighting, climbing, archery and swimming.

“Alicia is quite badass,” West said. “And she’s deadly serious about the work. I was always trying to get her out to the pub, but she was very disciplined.”

In her Vogue cover’s accompanying interview, she revealed that after shooting wrapped on her upcoming films, she took five months off to reset and enjoy newlywed life. She married actor Michael Fassbender in an intimate ceremony in Ibiza in October 2017, and they’re enjoying their new life together in Lisbon, which she calls “very ‘Williamsburg-ish.'”

Photographs by Steven Klein

“I feel I’m more happy and content than I’ve ever been,” she said.

Graham Bartholomew

When asked if they will ever work together again (they starred in The Light Between Oceans), it’s not off the table. “I think he’s one of the absolute best actors I’ve worked with. Of course he’d done more films than me, but immediately when we started to work together he was so open to wanting me to chip in new ideas and thoughts. He would be like, ‘I’m stuck; what should I do?’ and I would say, ‘You’re asking me?’ That was such a sweet thing. . . . Life is about a lot more than work, but if it’s also your biggest passion, of course it’s something you enjoy talking about.”

Photographs by Steven Klein

But for now, she’s focused on her next big project with her production company, Vikarious Film, and is looking into writing and comedy, even though she says it’s “a big fear for dramatic actors.”