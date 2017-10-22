Alicia Silverstone is ready to revisit the halls of Bronson Alcott High School.

The 41-year-old actress has once again donned her Clueless character Cher Horowitz’s famous yellow plaid mini-skirt and blazer outfit, posing during a taping of Lip Sync Battle alongside Chrissy Teigen and the host’s 18-month-old daughter Luna Simone.

“How am I supposed to sleep? I think I’ve asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and Beyoncé,” Teigen, 31, tweeted Sunday alongside a photo of the trio.

#lipsyncbattle beauties #aliciasilverstone and #menasuvari showing crowd how amazing #americanwoman is going to be. #paramountnetwork A post shared by Kac Man (@kac_man) on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

While it’s unconfirmed whether Silverstone will perform a song off the film’s renowned soundtrack — or maybe even “Fancy” by Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX, whose music video featured the singers dressed as Cher and her best friend Dionne in an ode to the 1995 teen comedy classic — her presence has definitely stirred up excitement.

Others have shared images of her on set in costume — where she was joined by Mena Suvari, who is well known for her appearances in ’90s and late-2000s teen comedies like American Pie and Loser.

How am I supposed to sleep? I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and beyonce pic.twitter.com/TBSEXqKTGp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2017

Silverstone has been candid about her love and appreciation for Clueless, explaining in June that the Amy Heckerling-led cult classic that inspired everything from slang to feather-laden fashion almost wasn’t even made.

“One studio said no to it,” she recalled in an interview with Variety. “Those people now kick themselves that they were not part of that film. They were like, ‘We don’t think anybody is going to care. It’s not going to sell tickets.’ ”

Lip Sync Battle‘s fourth season will premiere in January on Paramount Network.