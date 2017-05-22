Alicia Keys’ Hairstylist Shows You How to Recreate Her Braided Topknot

Alicia Keys might have stopped wearing makeup over the past year, but she definitely hasn’t stopped working on her hair game. Along with her bare face and freckles, the The Voice host is still rocking cool afros, her signature head scarves and fun topknots.

And just in time for summer, her go-to hairstylist and Pantene’s celebrity stylist Chuck Amos, is showing us exactly how to recreate one of our favorite braided topknots that he’s created on the star, in order to celebrate the brand’s “All Strong Hair is Beautiful Hair” campaign, which aims to empower women to embrace their natural every day.

Watch the “How It’s Done” video above to learn exactly how to recreate Keys’ look, and shop the pro’s must-have products, below.

Hydrating Cream

After pulling the hair into a high ponytail, Amos applies smoothing cream to a few small, random sections and braids them.

Buy It! Pantene Gold Series Hydrating Butter Crème, $7.99; target.com

Bobby Pins

Next, he shaped the ponytail into a bun and pinned it in place.

Buy It! Remington Just Stay Bobby Pins, $3; target.com

Product Application Paint Brush

To finish the look, applied curl cream roots using a paint brush in order to lock down any fly-aways.

Buy It! Sally Beauty Black Extra-Wide Jumbo Tint Brush, $1.59; sallybeauty.com

Curl Cream

Buy It! Pantene Gold Series Curl Defining Pudding, $7.99; target.com

Would you try the star’s braided topknot? What are your go-to summer hairstyles? Tell us in the comments below.