Alfred Angelo Store Closures Lead to Widespread Bride Panic

The sudden closure of Alfred Angelo bridal stores across the U.S. has led to widespread panic and anger among brides who are waiting for dresses.

Around 10 out of 62 stores nationwide are thought to have closed their doors, amid reports that Alfred Angelo is filing for bankruptcy, NBC5 reports. This has not been confirmed by the company, which has not put out a statement or reassured customers still waiting on dresses and other bridal items.

The check has already cleared my account. 😭 — Amber McGraw (@808Amber) July 14, 2017

Many people took to social media to express their disappointment and frustration with the news. “Alfred Angelo sounds like they won’t honor the three bridesmaid dresses already ordered and paid for for [my] wedding,” wrote Twitter user Danny Surman.

Ohio bride-to-be Amber McGraw said she didn’t know how to describe the “sick feeling” she had paying “for a wedding dress I won’t get.” She added: “I’m getting married in 64 days and now have to look for a new dress and hope I find the money to pay for it #robbed.”

And also on Twitter, Cassandra Gallego wrote: “Like to think I’ve been pretty zen through this wedding planning process but Alfred Angelo just turned me into bridezilla!”

I like to think I've been pretty zen through this wedding planning process but @AlfredAngelo just turned me into bridezilla!!! pic.twitter.com/El4LITeF0v — Cassandra Gallego (@kcgeez) July 14, 2017

Innovative competitors have began offering discounts to disgruntled customers with Alfred Angelo receipts, including the retailer David’s Bridal.

Brides & bridesmaids impacted by #AlfredAngelo store closures, we’re offering special discounts for you: https://t.co/XV5wRU4Utr — David’s Bridal (@davidsbridal) July 14, 2017

TIME contacted Alfred Angelo for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com