Alexandra Daddario Talks Style, Her Skincare Obsession and What She Loves About Kate Upton

We’ve come to know Alexandra Daddario as the beach-babe-slash-girl-next-door who can also kick some serious butt. She has a lengthy résumé that lists everything from hit TV shows Parenthood and American Horror Story to feature films like the Percy Jackson franchise, San Andreas and of course, Baywatch. And her star power is only rising, with a slew of movies slated to come out over the next two years.

But in the meantime, Alexandra’s using her platform (she has four million followers on Instagram alone) to take on health awareness through a new partnership with Allergan, urging her fans to make their eyesight a priority.

“You go to the dentist and the doctor, and you get blood work done regularly but for some reason people aren’t aware they need to go to the eye doctor, especially if they have good vision,” she explains. “It’s important for people to know that there are conditions that could lead to blindness that are easily preventable if you go to a doctor.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

The goal of the campaign is to have fans upload a photo of their eyes with the hashtag, #eyepic. For very post using the hashtag, See America will donate $10 to the American Foundation for the Blind. The funds then go to those who need surgeries or can’t afford to go to the eye doctor.

As passionate as Daddario is about this project, she’s equally laid-back when it comes to style (despite how striking her red carpet looks are). “In my normal life when I’m not working, I’m very much a t-shirt, jeans, even sweatpants girl,” she says. “I’ve been known to wear bedroom slippers outside.” That said, she still loves a good fancy event. “I love getting dressed up. You feel like a princess for a night,” she shares. “It’s fun to play and try new things to help you feel like a different person from the everyday.”

Thank you Berlin Hair and makeup: @simonmakeupartist (@cotrilspa) Dress: @dsquared2 A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on May 30, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

Now, we couldn’t talk to Alexandra and not ask her about her skincare routine. Her #1 obsession? Vitner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum. It’s a bit pricey at $185, but Daddario’s praise might just make us splurge. “I was dealing with acne and discovered it through Gwyneth Paltrow’s website [Goop]. It is expensive so I hesitated buying it for a long time, but eventually I went for it and it completely cured my breakouts,” she reveals. “It brightens your skin too, it’s really a healing product.” And for the rest of her beauty routine, Daddario keeps things low-key with drugstore products like Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Acne Wash ($9, amazon) and even household kitchen finds. “I always try to go for natural products when I can. For taking off my makeup, I just use coconut oil or olive oil.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

What a wonderful shoot. @williamhmacy @kateupton #TheLayover A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on Jun 4, 2015 at 10:24pm PDT

What’s next for this stunning star? Movies, movies, and more movies! “I have one coming out called We’ve Always Lived in the Castle. I’m not sure where it’ll end up festival-wise, but it’s one I really believe in,” she says. “I also did a film with Adam Devine of Pitch Perfect that will be on Netflix next year.” One we’re most excited about? The Layover, coming out on September 1, which costars Kate Upton. The two may be competing for the same man in the film, but they’re all about friendship IRL. “She’s a good example of someone who’s extremely confident in herself,” Daddario shares. “She’s very funny and outspoken and I think that’s one of the things that makes her stand out—besides the fact that she’s incredibly gorgeous. She’s not afraid to go out without makeup on, she’s just cool.”

What do you think of Alexandra’s low-key style and beauty philosophies? And don’t forget to upload your #eyepic!