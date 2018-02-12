For Alexander Wang‘s final New York Fashion Week show (the designer announced he would be shifting to presentations after this winter’s curtain call) the designer went out like a boss, right down to the model’s businesswoman-inspired beauty look.

According to Wang’s lead makeup artist Diane Kendal, who created the muted look using NARS Cosmetics, “this season, the inspiration is all about powerful beauty.”

As the Alexander Wang Gang models (including Cindy Crawford‘s 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber) and more strutted down the office hallways of Four Times Square in Matrix-inspired glasses and mini dresses, makeup-wise, the focus was emphasizing the model’s glowing skin.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

The pro began by prepping the skin with NARSskin Multi-Action Hydrating Toner ($32), followed by NARSskin Luminous Moisture Cream ($64) and NARSskin Total Replenishing Eye Cream ($58).

To ensure the models’ natural skin had all the spotlight, Kendal opted for the light coverage NARS Sheer Glow Foundation ($47) for a dewy finish all over the face and NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer ($30) to cover any blemishes. To set the base without looking too matte or cake-y, she swiped on the brand’s Soft Velvet Loose Powder ($37) as a finishing touch.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty (2)

To emphasize a feeling of freshness, the Kendal’s team used a light wash of the NARS Contour Blush ($42) as bronzer, the neutral beige NARS Blush in Zen ($30) on the cheeks and NARS Albatross Highlighting Blush ($30) for a little extra opalescent glow.

While the models’ skin looked luminous and dewy, when it came to the eye makeup, Kendal went for all matte neutral colors. She used a combination of only three shades — a matte grey-brown from a NARS quad launching in Fall 2018 (the NARS Bellissima duo ($36) includes a close match), a soft taupe called Blondie ($26) and a deep chocolate brown called Bali ($26). A few swipes of NARS Climax Mascara, launching in Fall 2018 (try the Audacious Mascara ($26) now instead!) completed the eye look.

Finally, for the models’ brows, Kendal defined the arches by using a bit of NARS Matte Eyeshadow ($26), NARS Brow Perfector Pencil ($24) and NARS Oural Brow gel to lock the look in place.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

When it came to the hair, Wang brought back the banana clips that were once beloved by women to cinch their hair into place.

“This is his take on the ’80s power woman, when we first saw female empowerment in the office,” Redken Global Creative Director and lead hairstylist Guido Palau said. “The hair is sort of an ironic take on that power woman with the inclusion of the custom-made Alexander Wang silver banana clips. It feels young, with a slight irony to it. The shine and hold from Redken Forceful 23 hairspray ($15.29) gives it a strong and chic vibe.”