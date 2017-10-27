Alexander Skarsgard Debuts Bald Head on the Red Carpet

Major hair change alert: Big Little Lies actor Alexander Skarsgard is trying out a new look.

Skarsgard looked almost unrecognizable Thursday night when he hit the red carpet at the Volez Voquez Voyagez x Louis Vuitton event in N.Y.C. sporting a partially bald look. The Emmy Award winner shaved the top of his head completely off and left the rest of his hair cut short at the sides and in the back.

The 41-year-old actor kept his new ‘do under wraps earlier in the day, when he was spotted out in N.Y.C. sporting a navy beanie, probably to hide his hair until the big reveal later that night.

Right now, Skarsgard is working on his latest project: the upcoming drama The Hummingbird Project, which is most likely the reason behind his bold bald haircut.

The film is about “a pair of high-frequency traders go up against their old boss in an effort to make millions in a fiber-optic cable deal,” according to IMDb.

At the Emmy Awards back in September, Skarsgard rocked his full-length classic ‘do with a mustache when he accepted his award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for his role as Perry Wright in HBO’s Big Little Lies.

His Big Little Lies costar (and fellow Emmy Award winner that evening) Nicole Kidman was so excited for him, that she planted a kiss on Skarsgard’s lips as he walked up to the stage to accept his award.

“I did kiss [Skarsgard], but you gotta understand, I did everything with Alex,” Kidman, who also won an Emmy that night, later explained on The Graham Norton Show. “I’ve got an amazing, supportive husband who I love more than anything in the world, and I gave Alex a congratulatory kiss, and he’s like a mannequin.”

“I mean, not a mannequin,” Kidman said, laughing at herself before declaring, “I’m done.”

