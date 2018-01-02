Alexa Ray Joel is starting off 2018 with a stunning new accessory: an engagement ring!

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter is engaged to boyfriend Ryan Gleason, the happy couple revealed on Instagram, Monday.

Joel — the daughter of Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley — showed off her new emerald cut engagement ring while posing on the beach in a bikini with her new fiancé.

“So I was completely taken off-guard, dumbstruck, and shell-shocked- and FOR ONCE in my life, I had absolutely no words, and I couldn’t speak,” wrote Joel. “I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring — and he was just hysterically laughing at me!!!”

In another photo from the exciting moment, Joel recounted the proposal, writing, “He said to me: ‘Before I met you, my world was in black and white. You colored it in between the lines.’ It was the most beautiful thing anybody’s ever said to me. How could I possibly say no to that?!?!”

Joel and Gleason also each posted a photo of the sparkler, with the latter gushing, “Luckiest guy in the world!!!!”

The star just celebrated her birthday a few days prior, on Dec. 29.

Back in July, Brinkley gushed to Entertainment Tonight of her daughter’s now-fiancé, saying, “I totally approve. Nicest guy, real sweetheart.”

“He just gets her, and I see him sort of looking at her in that special way. It’s sweet.”