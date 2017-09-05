Alessandra Ambrosio Models with Mini-Me Daughter Anja for Jordache Jeans, Plus More Celebrity Ad Campaigns

We know there’s a lot to keep up with in the fashion world right now. From the gowns at the Venice Film Festival to the crazy underwear-flashing looks at Burning Man, it’s a busy time in fashion. That’s why we rounded up all the fashion campaigns and celebrity partnerships your favorite brands are launching this month. Alessandra Ambrosio posed with her mini-me, daughter Anja, for a new campaign with Jordache jeans. There’s a specially-designed Billy Jean King-themed timepiece that can be yours just “in time” for the upcoming film about the tennis star, Battle of the Sexes. And Alexa Chung has cool new shoe designs you need to see. Read below for all this and more.

Alessandra Ambrosio for Jordache

For the brand’s 40th anniversary, Jordache tapped supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio and her 9-year-old daughter Anja Mazur as the new faces of the line. Liz Berlinger, the president of Jordache, explained that the brand wanted to highlight the stretchiness of the denim and history of self-expression in the campaign and they could not have found a better duo. The two are always seen dancing on Ambrosio’s Instagram posts and brought their best moves on set.

“The Jordache woman is the first one on the dance floor,” Ambrosio tells PeopleStyle exclusively. “She embodies confidence, power and knows how enjoy life while staying chic in a cool pair of jeans.”

Berlinger says the duo perfectly embodies that woman. “This beautiful mother-daughter duo reflects the iconic Jordache look: vibrant, playful and fun in a multi-generational way,” said Berlinger. “Together, they represent not only one of the hottest faces in fashion but also the next generation of fashion.”

Ambrosio specifically loves the legacy collection from the brand. “I have always loved that ’70s look and the Jordache Legacy collection is the perfect modern day take on it,” she tells PeopleStyle.

If Anja already looks like a total pro on set, it’s probably because this isn’t her first high-profile campaign. Back in 2012 she modeled alongside her mom for London Fog, proving it’s all in the genes (pun intended).

Jennifer Lopez Models for Saks Fifth Avenue’s Key to the Cure Campaign

Saks Fifth Avenue has teamed up with Women’s Cancer Research Foundation ambassador Jennifer Lopez and Missoni for this year’s Key to the Cure campaign. Lopez models the exclusive Missoni T-shirt designed specifically for Key to the Cure (available during the month of October for $35). All proceeds from the shirt will be donated to 12 local cancer charities, including theAmerican Cancer Society, Breast Cancer Research Foundation and TGen Foundation.

“It’s an honor to design the coveted Key to the Cure T-shirt for Saks Fifth Avenue,” said Angela Missoni in a press release. “This year marks my 20th anniversary as the Creative Director for Missoni and what better way to celebrate than to join the amazing roster of designers who have used their creative voices to support such an extraordinary cause.”

During Saks’ annual shopping weekend (which runs Friday, October 13, through Sunday, October 15) 3 percent of sales of designated merchandise up to $500,000 will be donated to WCRF.

Billie Jean King for Citizen Watches

To celebrate 25 years of being the official timekeeper of the US Open and its recent partnership with tennis icon Billie Jean King, Citizen Watch just unveiled two special edition timepieces.

The first is a Billie Jean commemorative watch with a mother of pearl deal, white vegan leather strap and King’s signature on the caseback, while the second is a US Open commemorative design featuring a navy dial with stainless steel band and US Open logo on the face. Both have the brand’s Eco Drive technology which is built with light-powered capabilities and proceeds from Jean’s watch will benefit the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, a leadership and diversity non profit that supports inclusive leadership.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the Citizen watch family, which over the years has distinguished itself by supporting causes focused on equality,” Billie Jean King said in a statement. “Together with Citizen and the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, we will present many exciting programs and amplify the messages of equal rights, equal pay, and other issues that are important to both men and women.”

You can get your commemorative watch ranging from $225-$250 at the US Open, CitizenWatch.com or USOpen.org.

Alexa Chung’s Fashion Line Is Expanding into Shoes

This season, Alexa Chung is expanding her eponymous fashion line with a collection of footwear that includes everything from “Chinatown Mary Janes” to “Beatles boots” – and the newly-minted designer sat down with Footwear News to talk about her budding business.

After teaming up with a number of brands for design gigs in the past, including AG Jeans, Mulberry and Longchamp, she realized it just made more sense to branch out on her own. “I realized I couldn’t just pop around anymore,” Chung told the publication. “As much as it was educational and a great experience to do so many, I felt that if I was still being asked that often, maybe there was something there of substance that I could build on and create my own thing. This was something I’ve wanted to do since I was 18.”

Her collection of shimmery Mary Janes, sleek ankle booties and floral-print loafers were designed with retro images in mind. “With shoes, it’s a lot of vintage research: Beatles boots, Françoise Hardy, pictures of ’60s bands on stage,” she said.

Her entire line contains everything from dresses and denim to accessories and shoes and is available at stores like Bergdorf Goodman, Matches Fashion, Net-a-Porter and Selfridges. Her second collection will launch at an event during Paris Fashion Week.

“Now our challenge is to just keep it fresh and keep it going,” she said. “There might be a bit of a beginner’s luck situation, so we still have to prove ourselves.”