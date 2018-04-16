Alanis Morissette‘s highly anticipated musical, Jagged Little Pill, premieres onstage at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts on May 5 and the singer-songwriter can’t help but show off her excitement.

A a nod to her 1995 studio album of the same name, which won two Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Rock Album in 1996, Morissette wore five colorful tiny pill stud earrings by Allison Lou ($195 each) on her right ear while at rehearsals for the stage adaption of Jagged Little Pill.

Morissette’s hit singles like “Ironic,” “You Oughta Know,” and “Hand in My Pocket” from the album are confirmed to be in the musical revamp (along with other hits from her larger body of work), which are being adapted for the stage by Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody and Tony-winning director Diane Paulus.

Morissette first revealed plans for a stage adaption of her hit ’90s album in 2013.

“This team that has come together for this Jagged Little Pill musical is my musical theater dream come true,” Morissette said of the project in a release last year. “The chemistry between all of us is crackling and I feel honored to be diving into these songs again, surrounded by all of this searing talent. Diablo and Diane are already taking these deeply personal songs that are part of my soul’s marrow to a whole other level of hope, freedom, and complexity.”

The star has been working closely with Cody to craft a story revolving around “a modern and multi-generational family and their complex dynamics, touching on issues of gender identity and race.”

Paulus said, “Jagged Little Pill defined a generation and yet the raw, emotional honesty of Alanis’ songs feels more needed now than ever. I am thrilled to be collaborating with Alanis and Diablo to unlock the theatrical power of this album.”