@sasithonphoto of @theweddingartistsco

From nearly naked designs to crystal-covered creations, some celebrities choose to go all out with their bridal style. But Aidy Bryant’s laid-back and romantic wedding dress bucked tradition landing a spot in our hearts — and on our Pinterest boards.

The Saturday Night Live star married longtime boyfriend, writer Conner O’Malley, in an intimate ceremony over the weekend wearing a feminine, long-sleeve, tea-length lace dress.

Bryant accessorized with purple Prada peep-toe platform sandals which matched her bouquet of pink and purple flowers and oversize gold hoops.

She released the first photo of her wedding on Instagram with a simple heart emoji as the caption and tagged her go-to glam squad, hairstylist Joseph Maine and makeup artist Cassandra Garcia, as the people responsible for her boho half-up wavy hairstyle and fresh faced glow.

The couple have been dating for nine years and kept their engagement secret from the public for six months before sharing the story of O’Malley’s sweet proposal. Bryant said she came home from SNL one night and saw her dog wearing a bow tie. “I was like, ‘My dog doesn’t wear a bowtie! Where is he going tonight?’ Basically, the second I shut the door, a man — who I discovered was Conner — frantically came around the corner and was just like, ‘Will you marry me?!’ No box. No ‘I love you,’ ” she said.

“Just a man in full terror standing very far from a dog in a bowtie, just holding a loose ring going, ‘Will you marry me?’ I was like, ‘What?’ I truly couldn’t comprehend what was happening, and I kept saying, ‘Is this a joke? Are you doing a joke?’ And then I said, ‘Of course I’ll marry you. I love you.’ And it was really nice.”

Last year Bryant admitted to told PEOPLE Now, “I can’t say the word ‘fiancé,’ it just feels corny to me.”

She added, “We’re gonna go straight from ‘boyfriend-and-girlfriend’ to ‘husband-and-wife’ and skip this little fancy in-between period.”