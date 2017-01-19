Aidy Bryant’s Mystery Ring Almost Distracts Us From Her Gorgeous Dress

Stardom comes with many perks: having hair and makeup pros on hand at all times, being able to borrow fancy jewels, and of course, having your clothes custom made for you. And Saturday Night Live star Aidy Bryant is opening up to Glamour about the latter, after working with designer Tanya Taylor create her first ever custom dress for an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

As a size 18, Bryant has a hard time finding the clothing options available to her costars – to the point where her Emmys dress was her first custom creation for a red carpet. In fact, the star shares that she doesn’t always have many options when it comes to getting ready, and she’s not hesitant to speak out about it.

“There is never a time that I go to a photo shoot without bringing at least six options,” she tells Glamour. “I was at a magazine shoot for the new hires of SNL, and I remember getting there with Cecily [Strong] and Kate [McKinnon] and noticing that there were just three things on my rolling rack—each something like what an 80-year-old woman would wear to sing at a funeral. I was para­lyzed.”

So Taylor and Bryant created a navy, floral embellished dress — an experience that Taylor explains was just like any other dress fitting. But for Bryant, it’s a major moment.

“I do feel like a door is opening,” she says. “There’s been hesitation for me to ask to do custom work with designers, but now it feels doable. And I’m motivated because this dress has a level of quality that is missing from plus-size clothing. I feel unapologetic when I wear it. It sounds hokey, but it says, ‘I’m worth it.’”

But when we were finished marveling over the dress, we couldn’t help but notice the gorgeous sparkler on her left ring finger in one of the photos. The star has been dating writer Conner O’Malley for eight years.

