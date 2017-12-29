The candles on her last birthday cake might have said 63, but according to the photo evidence, Christie Brinkley simply does not age. And Brinkley proved it to us yet again when she posted a sexy swimsuit photo on Instagram from the holidays that has her looking nearly identical to one of her iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photoshoots from over 35 years ago.

The star spent Christmas in the Caribbean and couldn’t help but pose for a quick beachside photo wearing a white one piece with a patriotic red, white and blue belt and flowing cover up. “Just Hangin’with my Homies,” Brinkley captioned the photo along with multiple heart emojis.

Just Hangin’with my Homies 💙💚💜🧡❤️ A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Dec 27, 2017 at 11:58am PST

The shot was reminiscent of one of her most famous shots, a 1980 SI Swimsuit Issue photoshoot which had her in a pretty similar look, including a high-rise black and white one piece belted at the waist and the same wispy bangs she has today. She even twinned again with another sexy swimsuit shoot, where she wore a retro ribbed white one piece while basking in the sun.

Besides crediting her eternal youth to an intense workout regimen, trusted skincare routine and a vegetarian lifestyle, this past year, Brinkley opened up about another one of her beauty secrets: two anti-aging non-invasive procedures.

“But I’m almost 64. At a certain point, you might need a little something extra. When I look in the mirror, I want to feel like I look as good as I feel. And if you can have something done to feel more confident and better about yourself, then you feel like your face matches your spirit—and my spirit is enthusiastic and energetic,” Brinkley told us of her decision to use the injectable Xeomin for her frown lines and the skin-lifting Ultherapy for her neck and décolletage.

The star’s so confident at her age, she even joined her two daughters Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, to make her grand return last year in the SI Swimsuit Issue. But now, she passed the torch on to her youngest daughter Sailor, who will be go solo in the magazine next year.

Courtesy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

“You’re on your own now,” Christie said to her daughter when she told her the news. “You’re out of my sandy footprints, and you are on your own!”

