There's never been a better time to be a bride on a budget! You can find the dress of your dreams — with a surprisingly affordable price tag — thanks to cool-girl brands and mainstream retailers debuting special occasion collections, like ASOS Edition and H&M’s new Wedding Shop. And David’s Bridal has also snagged high-end fashion designers like Vera Wang and Jenny Packham to create gorgeous and affordable bridal collections. Click through to see 20 gowns that will make you look and feel like a million bucks — but don't cost a fortune.