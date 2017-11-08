Trend to Try: The Coolest Oxfords Under $100

We love dressing up an outfit with a gorgeous pair of statement heels but they may not always be the most comfortable shoe option for a long night out or special occasion. And though there are tons of beautiful, feminine flats on the market, sometimes you want something a little edgier – which is why this season we’re taking a cue from celebrities like Margot Robbie, Olivia Palermo and Jaime King and rocking a pair of menswear-style oxfords instead. Oxfords are a seriously stylish accessory that can dress up any look in an unexpected way. You can try pairing them with a tuxe-inspired mini dress like Margot Robbie, a military-style jacket and leather leggings like Olivia Palermo or a romantic lace dress like Jaime King. We’ve found the best under-$100 oxfords to wear no matter how you style them.

Keep scrolling to see how these fashionable celebs styled their oxfords and shop our three affordable favorites.

Margot Robbie

While attending a Deadline Hollywood Presents The Contenders 2017 Event in Los Angeles, actress Margot Robbie put a lady-like spin on a menswear-inspired look by rocking a pair of super chic Nicholas Kirkwood pearl-embellished oxfords with her black and white tux-inspired mini dress. (See more pearl-embellished shoe styles under $150 here!)

Olivia Palermo

While out and about in Paris, fashionista Olivia Palermo paired studded oxfords with a military style jacket, grey sweater and leather leggings for a look that is casual and trendy.

Jaime King

Actress Jaime King played against the romantic vibe of white lace midi dress with a pair of pointed-toe oxfords while attending the Cybex by Jeremy Scott Cherub Halloween Launch Celebration in Los Angeles.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite oxfords for under $100!

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Corbin Oxford, $79.95

Buy It! Mango Studded Velvet Shoes, $79.99

Buy It! Chinese Laundry Cecilia Platform Oxford, $89.95

