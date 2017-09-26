Trend to Try: The Best Combat Boots for Under $100

If you’re looking to add some cool-girl edge to your wardrobe then take a cue from models Kaia Gerber, Alessandra Ambrosio and Gigi Hadid and try rocking a pair of combat boots for fall. The ’90s footwear trend has made a major comeback and celebrities can’t stop wearing them with everything from floral mini dresses to metallic mini skirts and everything in between. But don’t worry if you’re not ready to make an investment in a pair just yet – we’ve found the best under-$100 styles to try out, guilt-free.

Keep scrolling to see how these fashionable celebs styled their edgy combat boots and shop our three affordable favorites.

Kaia Gerber

Model-of-the-moment Kaia Gerber took to the streets of Paris during fashion month in a very ’90s outfit. Her leather moto jacket and combat boots add a cool edgy vibe to her floral mini dress.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Victoria’s Secret Angel, Alessandra Ambrosio, paired her combat boots with some of this season’s trendiest items including a metallic mini skirt, plaid logo t-shirt and round sunglasses.

Gigi Hadid

While out in London, supermodel Gigi Hadid rocked her red Doc Martens with a matching belt and plaid Tommy x Gigi collection coat for a look that proves that bold combat boots are a must-have for the season.

Scroll down to shop five of our favorite under-$100 styles!

Buy It! BP. Shayne Bootie, $99.95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Faith Brent Lace Up Boots, $72; asos.com

Buy It! Steve Madden Officer Combat Boots, $99.95; nordstrom.com

Are you planning to try the combat boot trend this fall? Comment below and let us know!